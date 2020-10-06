Kyrgyz parliament votes to appoint Sadyr Japarov as prime minister

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s parliament has voted to appoint Sadyr Japarov as the country’s prime minister, the press service of the parliament told TASS on Tuesday.

"Japarov was appointed prime minister under the parliament’s decision," a spokesman said, adding that the parliament had accepted resignation of Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov.

Earlier in the day, the opposition called for an extraordinary parliamentary session to vote for a new government. However, there were no quorum for that at first. Later, according to 24.kg agency, 62 out of 120 lawmakers finally gathered for the sessions.

According to media reports, Japarov was convicted to a term in colony for organizing an unauthorized rally in Karakol in 2013 and taking hostage the region’s governor. He was released from custody during yesterday’s riots in Bishkek.

Following the October 4 parliamentary polls in Kyrgyzstan, supporters of those parties which failed to win seats in the parliament organized mass riots in central Bishkek. On Monday night into Tuesday morning, the protesters seized the parliamentary building, which also houses the presidential administration, the government, the mayor’s office and the prosecutor general’s office. They also released former President Almazbek Atambayev, ex-Prime Minister Sapar Isakov and some other politicians from custody. The country’ Central Election Commission has declared the voting results as invalid.