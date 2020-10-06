Kyrgyz government functions in special regime

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyz government has continued to function in a special regime with sociopolitical processes underway in the republic, the press service of the cabinet of ministers reported on Tuesday.

The cabinet of ministers urged all participants of the "political process" to arrive at the peaceful settlement of the situation. "All issues should be resolved in a legal way for the benefit and safety of our people, the country’s prosperity. The government functions in the emergency regime, specialized state bodies work to ensure public safety and rule of law," the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the actual location of the members of the government is not mentioned.

Kyrgyzstan held the parliamentary elections on October 4, 56% out of 3.5 million registered voters cast their ballots. Sixteen parties in total vied for 120 seats in the parliament. According to preliminary data, only four parties cleared the seven-percent barrier to join the parliament. Official results are expected before October 24.

On Monday night into Tuesday morning protesters who disagreed with the election results seized the parliament’s building, which also houses the president’s administration, the mayor’s office and the Prosecutor-General’s Office.