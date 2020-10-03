UK reports highest-ever daily rise in coronavirus cases

LONDON, October 4. /TASS/. A total of 12,872 novel coronavirus cases were registered in the United Kingdom on Saturday, the highest daily number ever recorded in the country, according to statistics published by the governmental portal.

Saturday’s daily count is almost twice as many as the previous record of 7,143 cases registered in one day, on September 29. On Friday, a total of 6,968 new cases of the infection were reported.

Current figures are way above the average daily of about 4,000 cases, registered this spring, when the first wave of the novel coronavirus in the country was at its peak. The overall case count exceeded 480,000 on Saturday.

The UK authorities attribute the spike to technical problems, which occurred between September 24 and October 1 and prevented some cases from being registered.

A total of 49 coronavirus-positive patients died in the United Kingdom in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the kingdom to 42,317.

On September 22, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new coronavirus-related restrictions in the country for the next six months. The present-day restrictions are related to the work of bars, pubs and restaurants, as well as rules for wearing face masks and holding public events. However, the government does not rule out the possibility of imposing tougher measures in the future.