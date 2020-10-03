Erdogan says Turkey poised to purge Syria from terrorists

ANKARA, October 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced readiness to retake those areas in Syria from terrorists, where, according to Ankara, they are still present.

"The regions hosting terrorists, who are still remain in Syria, will be either purged [from militants], as we have been promised, or we will come and do it by ourselves," Erdogan said, aired by the NTV channel on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the Turkish president promised that his country would not allow the steps that might result in "a new humanitarian disaster."

According to Erdogan, Turkey "will be taking resolute steps until absolute stability is ensured along its southern borders.".