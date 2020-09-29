All Azerbaijani attacks repelled by Nagorno-Karabakh’s forces — Armenian defense ministry

YEREVAN, September 29. /TASS/. Fighting continued along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh all through the day and the defense army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic repelled all Azerbaijani army’s attacks, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Ovannisyan said on Tuesday.

"All attacks of the Azerbaijani army were rebuffed by Artsakh’s (the name used in Armenia to refer to the Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) self-defense forces. The enemy sustained serious losses," he said, adding that Armenia’s losses were being verified and would be announced on Wednesday.

"As we have already reported, a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed our Su-25 warplane. The pilot, regrettably, died," he said.

The Azerbaijani defense ministry and the Turkish side however refuted these reports.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, when Azerbaijan said its positions had come under extensive fire from Armenia. Armenia, in turn, said the Azerbaijani army had staged an offensive in the direction of Nagorno-Karabakh. It said a number of settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh, including its administrative center Stepanakert, had come under shelling by Azerbaijan. Both sides report casualties, including among civilians. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have imposed martial law and announced mobilization.