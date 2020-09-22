UN thankful to Putin for ‘generous offer’ to vaccinate staff, says spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The United Nations is grateful for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to vaccinate UN staffers with the Russia-created coronavirus vaccine free of charge that he voiced during his address to the UN General Assembly, spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told TASS Tuesday.

"We thank President Putin for his generous offer which will be studied by our medical services," he said.

On Tuesday, Putin delivered an address to the UN General Assembly, particularly mentioning that Russia is willing to supply the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for UN staffers free of charge. According to him, the Russian side has already received appeals from UN colleagues to provide the vaccine.