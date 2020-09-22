Russia to do its best to help settle regional conflicts peacefully, says Putin

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged that Russia will spare no effort to help settle regional conflict by peaceful means.

"I would like to underline again, that Russia will make every effort to contribute to peaceful political and diplomatic resolution of regional crises and conflicts, as well as to ensuring strategic stability," he said in a video address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the Russian leader, other critically important point on the current agenda are joint efforts to protect the environment, and the problem of the climate change. "The specialized multilateral UN conventions, treaties and protocols have proved fully relevant. We are calling on all states to comply with them in good faith, particularly in working to achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement," Putin said.