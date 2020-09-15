Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 74,500

MINSK, September 15. /TASS/. As many as 192 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 74,500, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 74,552 people have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 192.

"A total of 761 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said. According to the latest update, as many as 72,661 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,666,468, or 17.5% of the population, have been tested for the novel coronavirus.