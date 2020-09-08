Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,930, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,933.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved.

Medics call on people not to indulge in self-treatment and call a doctor when having symptoms of an acute respiratory disease.

To date, 1,035,789 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 850,049 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,993 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.