G7 top diplomats urge Russia to punish those responsible in Navalny case

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Top diplomats of the G7 group of nations on Tuesday urged Russia to punish those responsible for the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia’s commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," the diplomats said in a joint statement, released by the Department of State’s office of the spokesperson.

According to the document, Berlin informed its G7 partners about the findings of German experts. They have concluded that Navalny was allegedly poisoned by a Novichok-type chemical agent, the statement says.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny," the document says.

The G7 top diplomats described the incident as a "grave blow against democracy and political plurality in Russia.".