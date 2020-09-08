{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
G7 top diplomats urge Russia to punish those responsible in Navalny case

Berlin informed its G7 partners about the findings of German experts

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. Top diplomats of the G7 group of nations on Tuesday urged Russia to punish those responsible for the incident involving Russian blogger Alexei Navalny.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia’s commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," the diplomats said in a joint statement, released by the Department of State’s office of the spokesperson.

According to the document, Berlin informed its G7 partners about the findings of German experts. They have concluded that Navalny was allegedly poisoned by a Novichok-type chemical agent, the statement says.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning, in the strongest possible terms, the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny," the document says.

The G7 top diplomats described the incident as a "grave blow against democracy and political plurality in Russia.".

Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center
The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious among other Russian regions, has significantly improved
Russian military inspectors to hold observation flight over the Czech Republic this week
The observation flight is carried out with the use of an An-30B aircraft
At least 12 Russian vacationers catch coronavirus in Turkey
Two of them have been taken to hospital
Russian fighter scrambles to escort British reconnaissance plane over Barents Sea
The Russian border was not violated
Germany claims it has approved Russia’s request on Navalny case long ago
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas repeated his call on Moscow to investigate the incident with Navalny
Belarus' Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov pass through border control
Lukashenko will hardly manage to dot all i’s during visit to Moscow, says analyst
The expert believes that further steps to build and develop the Union State of Russia and Belarus will be impeded by disproportions between the two partners, such as the size of their territory, the population and the GDP
Russian diplomat regrets her post on Vucic-Trump meeting was misinterpreted
The diplomat stressed that Russia had also faced such situations at the negotiations
First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors
Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project
The Kremlin spokesman was asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project
Russian diplomat says her post on Serbian president ‘misinterpreted’
Maria Zakharova said that it just criticized US arrogance
Kremlin derides US bid to create 'Navalny list' as absurd
The Kremlin spokesman called for a sober attitude to the situation
Allegations against Russia on Libya not corroborated by facts — Foreign Minister Lavrov
Some media earlier claimed that Russia uses Syria as a foothold to move arms and mercenaries to Libya
Cyberattacks during vote on Russian Constitution originated from US, UK, Ukraine — envoy
The presidential representative noted that cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure and electoral processes had become a norm in 2020
Putin, Saudi king discuss production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V
Navalny situation should not affect implementation of Nord Stream, says senior diplomat
This is a commercial project, it should remain outside politics, Alexander Grushko said
Russia’s Shoigu worried about constant presence of non-littoral states’ ships in Black Sea
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that NATO views the Black Sea as a strategic region and intends to bolster its presence there
Navalny removed from medically induced coma
The potential long-term effects to the blogger's health are yet to be gauged, according to Berlin’s Charite hospital
Russian Foreign Ministry summons German ambassador to discuss Navalny case
Moscow is looking to obtain the results of lab tests conducted by the Bundeswehr as well as the ‘evidence’ in possession of the German Foreign Ministry, according to the spokeswoman
Russian, Serbian military to arrive in Belarus for military drills on September 10-15
Servicemen from Belarus, Russia and Serbia will practice joint actions on fighting terrorism, according to the Belarusian top brass
Berlin is under pressure with use of anti-Russian card, Russian MP says
In turn, the Ministry of Economy of the Federal Republic of Germany said that they "do not speculate" on the possible consequences of the suspension or termination of the Nord Stream 2
Merkel does not rule out Berlin stance on Nord Stream 2 may depend on Navalny case
Earlier, Germany's top diplomat did not rule out that Berlin could change its position on Nord Stream 2, depending on Russia's actions after the incident with the blogger
Lukashenko admits he ‘sat a bit too long' in presidential chair
Lukashenko has served as president of Belarus since 1994
Belarusian Interior Ministry knows nothing about detention of Maria Kolesnikova
Earlier, Belarusian media said that in the morning of September 7 unidentified persons kidnapped Kolesnikova in Minsk
Lavrov assures relations with Turkey will not affect Russia-Cyprus dialogue
According to Russia’s top diplomat, Moscow is concerned about regular crises in the Eastern Mediterranean
Belarusian prime minister inoculated with Russian COVID-19 vaccine
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, under the name of Sputnik V
Zvezda shipyard to construct 15 Arc7 tankers for Arctic LNG 2
The participants of Arctic LNG 2 approved earlier the construction of 15 Arc7 ice-class LNG tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in accordance with the project’s sea transportation strategy
New PD-14 plane engine to be equipped with artificial intelligence elements
According to the developer, introduction of AI elements in aviation engines control system is a world trend
Press review: Moscow’s ‘Navalny’ medical council offer and Lukashenko’s expanded crackdown
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 7th
Hollywood star Steven Seagal arrives in Crimea
The reason for Seagal’s visit to Crimea was not announced
Americans, ‘young bourgeois’ behind protests in Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian leader gave an interview to Russia's leading media outlets on Tuesday, September 8
Press review: Bundestag fears forsaking Nord Stream 2 and Russia charts new Syria strategy
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, September 8
Russian ambassador to UK summoned to Foreign Office over Navalny
Last week, the German government claimed that Navalny’s test samples indicated that the opposition figure had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family
Bulk deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine to begin in November - December, says Health Minister
Earlier, the Healthcare Ministry reported that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was released for civilian circulation
NATO plans to redeploy more US forces to Poland, says Russian defense minister
According to Shoigu, manpower of NATO Allied Command Operations deployed to Eastern Europe has surpassed 10,000 troops
Belarus state TV releases recording of Warsaw-Berlin phone call on incident with Navalny
When asked by the Polish official whether Navalny’s was really poisoned, the caller from Berlin said it doesn’t matter since any methods are good in warfare
Moscow City Court sentences war historian to 12.5 years for high treason
The prosecutor asked the court to sentence the defendant to 17 years at a high security prison
Serbian president informed Lavrov about results of his visit to Washington
The sides also reiterated their commitment to the development of relations of strategic partnership and political dialogue
Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries
The exercises are due on September 21-26, according to the Russian top brass
Belarusian Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova detained at the border
According to the State Border Committee, she was passing through border control together with her associates Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov
Russian businessman transfers payment to Charite hospital for Navalny’s treatment
In August, Prigozhin bought the debt of Navalny, Sobol and the Anti-Corruption Foundation to Moskovsky shkolnik
NSA whistleblower Snowden applies for extending Russian residence permit
Earlier, his lawyer said that Snowden’s residence permit was expiring on April 30, 2020 but had been automatically extended until June 15, 2020 amid the coronavirus lockdown
Berlin deliberately delays investigation in Navalny case - Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Berlin’s justice department received a request from Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office, which was sent on August 27, only on Friday
Belarusian activist Kolesnikova taken to Gomel Region — ex-presidential nominee’s team
The team demanded that the Belarusian authorities disclose Maria Kolesnikova’s whereabouts
Tikhanovskaya blames Belarusian authorities for disappearance of opposition figure
According to the ex-presidential candidate, the country’s leadership is thus trying to derail the activity of the opposition
Opposition leader’s representative disappears in Belarus
Earlier, member of the Belarusian opposition’s Coordination Council Maria Kolesnikova went missing
Russia introduces sanctions against former Ukrainian president Poroshenko
Pyotr Poroshenko formed part of the list, along with former Ukrainian MP Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and several other officials
Russia, Turkey, Iran united by goal to avoid Libyan scenario in Syria, top diplomat says
Russia’s top diplomat stressed that a "complete consensus does not exist anywhere"
No reason to narrow discussions of Navalny case to Nord Stream 2, says German top diplomat
Heiko Maas pointed out that the gas pipeline’s construction involves "over 100 companies form 12 European countries and about half of them come from Germany"
Russia’s health watchdog discovers inaccuracy in registration of COVID-19 fatalities
Some in-patient facilities used to attribute the coronavirus mortality rate to other illnesses, including cardiovascular or respiratory ones, according to the head of a medical news website
Lawyers looking for Belarusian opposition politicians Kolesnikova, Kravtsov, Rodnenkov
The lawyers have been unable to get in touch with them
