Coronavirus situation stays stable in Russia after opening borders

ARKHANGELSK, September 8. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Russia is stable, even after borders with a number of countries were opened, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"So far, the situation is quite stable. We have established rule for opening borders and abidance by these rules is a way to protest the country’s population," he said when asked by TASS whether excess incidence could be expected after opening of borders.

In a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection Russia suspended international air service in late March. Regular service was resumed with the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Tanzania from August 1. On September 3, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution on resuming international flights to and from Egypt (three flights a week), the United Arab Emirates and the Maldives (two flights a week in both destinations).

To date, 1,035,789 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 850,049 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,993 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.