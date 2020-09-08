Africa reports over 1.3 million COVID-19 cases, reports WHO

PRETORIA, September 8. /TASS/. More than 7,300 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 1.3 million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 1,307,190, with 7,347 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 31,515, with 202 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. More than one million patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 639,362 and 15,004, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 5,541 and 100,041, respectively. As many as 1,562 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (55,160 cases and 1,061 fatalities). Next is Ghana (44,777 cases and 283 deaths).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 27,500,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 896,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 19,594,700 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.