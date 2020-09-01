Number of COVID-19 infections in Kazakhstan surpasses 105,800

NUR-SULTAN, September 1. /TASS/. Kazakh doctors over the past 24 hours have detected 77 new cases of the coronavirus infection which is 34 less than the day before. The total number of infections reached 105,872, the state interagency anti-coronavirus commission reported on Tuesday.

"77 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered, out of them 59 carriers with symptoms and 18 symptomless carriers. In all, 105,872 cases have been confirmed in the country," the statement said. At the ratio of the number of population (18.7 mln) the share of the infected makes up 0.5%, and the infection parameter over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.0004%. The coronavirus spread coefficient over the last eight days was at the mark of 0.67. The highest number of the infected over one day (1,962) was registered on July 9.

According to the commission, in all, 96,899 people have recovered with 602 recoveries over the past 24 hours. A day earlier, 162 recoveries have been reported. The number of the coronavirus fatalities, according to the latest data, has reached 1,588.

As of August 25, the total of 2,434,444 tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted. The parameter of detected infections out of those tested is 4.3%. 13% of the population have been tested.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry since August 1 began to collect the data on the coronavirus infections in a different way. The statistics includes separately the COVID-19 cases confirmed by the laboratory and cases of pneumonia with the negative PCR test but with clinical and epidemiological signs of the coronavirus infection. As of August 31, 25,714 patients with this type of pneumonia were detected in the country, 290 patients with this diagnosis have died.

The emergency situation regime due to the spread of the coronavirus was in effect in Kazakhstan since March 16 through May 11. On July 5, the republic’s authorities reintroduced a number of additional restrictions due to the worsening epidemiological situation. They were gradually lifted beginning on August 17, and since August 31 the second stage of lifting of the quarantine measures began.