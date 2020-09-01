Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus nears 72,000

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. As many as 119 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases nearing 72,000, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 71,962 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 119.

"A total of 686 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak (six patient during the past day)," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 70,606 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 138 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,534,792 people, or 15% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 2,673 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.