Video conference of G20 foreign ministers to be held this week

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The video conference of G20 foreign ministers will take place this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday during an address to the students and professors of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"This week, a video conference between G20 foreign ministers will be held. Saudi Arabia is the chair [of G20] right now, it will organize it," Lavrov said. The Russian top diplomat added that Russia is preparing to hold a video conference of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) foreign ministers in the coming days.

The Group of 20 (G20) was established during a conference in Berlin on December 16, 1999. Its members are: Russia, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, the UK, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Canada, China, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the US, Turkey, France, South Africa, Japan and the EU.