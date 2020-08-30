125 protesters detained in Minsk on Sunday

MINSK, August 30. /TASS/. As many as 125 protesters were detained in central Minsk on Sunday, the Belarusian interior ministry reported.

"As of 16:00 local time, as many as 125 people were detained for participating in an unauthorized rally in Minsk," the ministry’s spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova told TASS.

Earlier, several dozens of demonstrators were reportedly detained in central Minsk. Thousands of protesters were blocked in the central Independence Avenue. Police however let go women and asked them to go away. Later, the demonstrators marched down the Independence Avenue to the Victory Park and the Hero City Minsk monument.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.10% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes but refused to recognize the voting outcome. She soon left Belarus for Lithuania

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities after exit poll results were made public. As a result, some 7,000 people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured during the first days of protests. The authorities demand illegal rallies be stopped, while the Coordination Council set up by the opposition calls for further protests.