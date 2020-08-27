Belarusian ambassador summoned by Polish Foreign Ministry

WARSAW, August 27. /TASS/. Belarusian Ambassador to Poland Vladimir Chushev has been summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry over the statements made by Belarusian officials regarding Warsaw, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz informed.

"Due to repeated baseless accusations by Belarusian officials against Poland, today at 15:00 [16:00 Moscow time] the ambassador of the Republic of Belarus has been summoned by the Polish Foreign Ministry," he wrote on Twitter.

TASS reports from the scene that the ambassador had arrived at the meeting on time. On the outcomes of the meeting, a press briefing is planned.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Belarus is forced to spend large sums of money to stabilize the situation on its Western borders, where several military units were deployed. He claimed that if Belarus is dissolved, then Poland would receive the Grodno Region, and "they [presumably Warsaw - TASS] are talking about it openly now, are dreaming of it."