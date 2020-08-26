Top Belarusian diplomat briefs Italian counterpart on situation in his country

MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio have discussed over the phone the situation in Belarus, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"At the request of his Italian counterpart who expressed concern about post-election events in the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei briefed [him] on the internal political situation in the country. The Belarusian foreign minister highlighted the importance of an impartial, comprehensive assessment of the latest events, assuring him of readiness for a constructive dialogue on the issue with foreign partners without threats and meddling in domestic affairs," the press service said.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry added that the two top diplomats also discussed "the current state of bilateral political dialogue and cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres." The conversation was initiated by Italy.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s final data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered to be his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls. After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police.

According to the Interior Ministry, several thousand people ended up in custody. Dozens of police and demonstrators were injured. Later on, the authorities admitted that four people had died. However, according to investigative authorities, only one of them was killed amid protests. The opposition insists that at least six people died.