Azerbaijan’s top diplomat says settlement in Karabakh major subject in talks with Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with TASS that settlement in the Nagorno-Karabakh region will become an important subject of discussion at the upcoming talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.

According to Azerbaijan’s top diplomat, the agenda of this meeting encompasses a wide range of issues concerning the bilateral relations, regional and international problems. "They touch upon the spheres of political, economic, humanitarian nature, the interaction in the security sphere as well as cooperation within the framework of international organizations," he noted.

"The important place is taken by the discussion of a peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, including the context of a recent military provocation by Armenia in the Tovuz section," the diplomat added.

He emphasized that Baku views "this provocation as an attempt by the Armenian side to create a new hotspot of tension in the region." "We expect of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, including Russia, consistent steps to promote peaceful process within the framework of constructive and substantive talks," the top diplomat said.

The head of Foreign Ministry noted that the development of relations with Russia has an important place in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. "We have friendly relations with Russia, a relationship of strategic partnership which is based on longstanding traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The defining role in the development of the partnership is played by regular contacts between state leaders. That is why I accepted with pleasure the invitation of my colleague, the esteemed Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, to pay official visit to the Russian Federation," he said.

The top diplomat said that during the visit, meetings with the government of the Russian Federation and at the Federation Council are planned. "During these meetings we will discuss the issues of current affairs and prospects of our cooperation in the trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian sphere. The important place will be occupied by the issues of development of interparliamentary connections which lately play an increasingly larger role in the practical strengthening of our cooperation," the foreign minister said.

The head of Foreign Ministry noted that the relations between the two countries are developing dynamically in all directions and are an important factor of stability, security, and economic development in the region. "We successfully interact both in the bilateral and in the multilateral format. For example, our countries are involved in the implementation of a strategically important North-South transport and communications project which plays a major role both in the development of regional transport and logistical infrastructure and in the enhancement of regional stability and cooperation," he said.

The top diplomat pointed out the successful dialogue in the trade and economic sphere and emphasized that Russia traditionally is one of Azerbaijan’s main trade partners. "Every year we increase the mutual trading volume. Under the conditions of the pandemic it has slowed down somewhat for understandable reasons but nevertheless has preserved the positive dynamics," he noted.

The head of Foreign Ministry also noted the interaction in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, reiterating the preservation of Russian language and culture in Azerbaijan.