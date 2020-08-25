Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 70,700

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. Eighty-two more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, or nearly half as many as on the previous day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 70,700, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 70,727 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 82.

"A total of 652 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak (six patient during the past day)," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 69,097 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 172 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,480,047 people, or 15% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 2,108 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.