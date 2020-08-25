Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases nearing 105,000

"Some 184 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered, including 112 carriers with symptoms and 72 asymptomatic carriers. A total of 104,902 cases have been confirmed in the country," the commission said.

NUR-SULTAN, August 25. /TASS/. Doctors in Kazakhstan recorded 184 new coronavirus cases in the past day, nine more than a day earlier, and the total caseload reached 104,902, the government’s anti-coronavirus commission reported on Tuesday.

Some 0.5% of Kazakhstan’s 18.7 mln population contracted the virus. In the past eight days, the coronavirus spread rate in the Central Asian republic reached 0.8.

According to the commission, 93,405 people have recovered, including 807 in the past day. The death toll has reached 1,523.

By now, 2,291,327 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in the republic. Some 4.5% of those who passed tests were infected.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry introduced new statistics on coronavirus cases on August 1, which includes pneumonia cases with a negative test and signs of the coronavirus infection. As of August 24, 22,744 such pneumonia cases were recorded and 258 people died of this diagnosis.

The state of emergency was introduced in Kazakhstan on March 16 and ended on May 11 but restrictions remained in place in Kazakhstan’s regions. Due to a rise in infections, the country’s authorities introduced additional quarantine restrictions on July 5. The authorities started gradually easing these restrictions on August 17.