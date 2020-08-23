Minsk needs no advice from Ukrainian leaders - Belarusian diplomat

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. Belarus doesn’t need "threadbare advice" from the Ukrainian leadership but want rather to feel support and understanding, the Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman said on Sunday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s recent statements.

"You know, Ukraine is a brotherly country for us and the Ukrainian people is a brotherly nation for the Belarusians. So, of course, at this difficult for our country moment we would like to feel some sort of support or, at least, understanding, rather than hear threadbare advice from everywhere. Today, we don’t need any, that’s true," Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz told BelTA.

The Belarusian diplomat noted that Kiev should better look at its own history where political experiments had yielded results absolutely different from what people had expected. "When we look back at Ukraine’s recent history, well, they do have quite an experience in certain issues. But the results of these political experiments can hardly convince the Ukrainians, and not only them, that they were right and useful. Moreover, we think the Ukrainian leadership will have a lot of more important everyday problems to address inside the country for years to come rather than giving advice to the neighbor," he said.