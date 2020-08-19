Police patrols enhanced near Russian consulate in New York — Department of State

WASHINGTON, August 19. /TASS/. The US law enforcement stepped up patrols near the Russian Consulate General in New York after an unknown man threw stones at the diplomatic mission’s building, a US Department on State spokesperson told TASS.

"Our US law enforcement partners in New York have increased security patrols around the locations of the diplomatic facilities impacted by this incident," the spokesperson said.

The Russian consulate-general told TASS on Monday that since August 10, an unknown man had been threatening Russian diplomats and throwing stones at them. As a result of the incidents, the consulate-general’s building was damaged.

According to the diplomats, during his detention on the first day the perpetrator shouted threats against the Russians in the presence of police, but the next day he again threw stones at cars at the consulate-general’s parking lot. The attacker "has been allegedly detained" but earlier police even failed to write down protocols on him, the diplomatic mission said. "In view of this, the question is why a person, who had repeatedly made threats against Russian staff of the consulate-general each time was freed," the diplomats said.

The New York police told TASS on Tuesday that the perpetrator was detained and charged with criminal damage to property.