Lebanese authorities reintroduce coronavirus-related restrictions as cases spike

BEIRUT, August 19. /TASS/. The Lebanese government announced it was re-introducing a series of anti-coronavirus measures, including a curfew, due to a spike in novel coronavirus cases following the blast in the Beirut seaport, the republic’s interior ministry said on Tuesday.

"A decision has been made to resume a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. [local time] starting from Friday, August 21," reads the statement, signed by acting Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi.

The curfew will be in place until September 7.

Also starting from Friday, all governmental facilities and commercial offices, markets, shopping malls, sports and tourism facilities, exhibition halls, cafes, restaurants and night clubs will be closed. Strolls along embankments, beach activities, swimming in the sea and public pools will also be prohibited.

"The recovery effort in Beirut and blast-affected areas of the capital will continue," the document says.

The work schedule of medical facilities, pharmacies, laboratories, the Lebanese Red Cross will remain unchanged. Cargo transport will continue to deliver food, water, fuel and construction materials.

A total of 420 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered in Lebanonn on Tuesday, and 9,758 in total since the start of the pandemic. 2,852 patients have already recovered. The overall death toll currently stands at 107.