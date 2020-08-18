Russia’s Rosoboronexport delivers humanitarian aid to Venezuela to help combat COVID-19

BUENOS AIRES, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest arms trader Rosoboronexport (incorporated in Rosctec state-run corporation) has delivered a batch of coronavirus tests as humanitarian assistance to Venezuela to help it combat the pandemic, the Russian embassy in Caracas said on Tuesday.

"State agency Rosoboronexport has handed over humanitarian assistance to Venezuela to help it curb the spread of COVID-19. A total of 450 sets of Russia-made tests for the coronavirus infection have been delivered to Caracas. These will be enough to test 43,200 people," it wrote on its Facebook account.

According to the embassy, the humanitarian cargo was delivered by the non-profit organization Russian Humanitarian Mission.

Venezuela has already received coronavirus testing systems from Russia.

The first two coronavirus cases were confirmed in Venezuela on March 13. An emergency situation was declared on the same day. President Nicolas Maduro imposed a nationwide quarantine on March 17. By today, the country reports more than 34,000 coronavirus cases, with 288 fatalities.