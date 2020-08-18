Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 69,670

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Eighty-four more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, or by two cases more than on the previous day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 69,670, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 69,673 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 84.

"A total of 617 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 67,339 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 190 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,429,532 people, or 15.2% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 2,766 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.