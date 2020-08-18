Hezbollah leaders not complicit in Rafik Hariri murder — tribunal

THE HAGUE, August 18. /TASS/. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon has not found evidence that the leadership of Hezbollah was involved in the murder of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, judge David Re said Tuesday when reading out the decision.

"The trial chamber is of the view that Syria and Hezbollah may have had motives to eliminate Mr. Hariri and his political allies, however there is no evidence that the Hezbollah leadership had any involvement in Mr. Hariri’s murder and there is no direct evidence of Syrian involvement," he said.

The court also arrived at the conclusion that the terror attack was committed by a suicide bomber, whose identity could not be determined.