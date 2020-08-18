Belarus plans to interrogate Russian reporter suspected of taking part in mass protests

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Belarusian Investigative Committee has called in for questioning Russian citizen Artyom Vazhenkov, suspected of participating in mass protests in Minsk. For his part, Vazhenkov informed the Belarusian investigative bodies that he is unable to come, Alexei Pryanishnikov, coordinator of the organization aiding the detained Russian, told TASS on Tuesday.

"An investigator with the Investigative Committee of the Republic of Belarus called in Russian national Artyom Vazhenkov, released from a detention facility in Minsk on August 15, for questioning on August 18. Investigative action is planned within the criminal case launched due to mass protests in Minsk," the representative said. "It is unclear how Vazhenkov can reach Minsk without any identifying documents (they were seized along with personal belongings during his detention by the Minsk law enforcement). In this regard, Vazhenkov sent a notice to the Belarusian Investigative Committee stating that he is unable to come."

Vazhenkov has been hospitalized in Russia due to the injuries he received at the detention facility, his attorney Anton Gashinsky informed TASS. "The meeting with the representatives of the Belarusian Investigative Committee cannot take place due to Vazhenkov’s health condition. He has been hospitalized after the injuries received in Okrestino [a detention facility in Minsk - TASS]," the attorney stated.

The attorney confirmed that the Belarusian investigative bodies wanted to meet with the Russian reporter on Tuesday. However, Vazhenkov is still unable to come to Minsk. Another reason for this is the restrictions introduced on the Russian-Belarusian border due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was reported earlier that Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova had asked Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev to inform her about the conditions of detention of Vazhenkov and other Russian nationals detained in Belarus.

Earlier, the Belarusian Investigative Committee confirmed the detention of Russian reporters Artyom Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov. They are suspected of taking part in mass protests. On August 15, Vazhenkov was released with the obligation to present himself when summoned by the Belarusian authorities. He returned to Russia shortly afterwards.