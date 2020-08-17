Ukraine quits trade mission agreement with Russia

KIEV, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has decided to withdraw from the agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported Monday.

"Today, at an urgent meeting of the cabinet of ministers, the decision was made to terminate the agreement between the Ukrainian government and the Russian government on mutual establishment of trade offices, which was active since October 1992," the agency’s Facebook page quoted Emine Dzhaparova, the first deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, as saying.

According to her, considering the current state of the Russian-Ukrainian relations, "this agreement lost practical purpose and does not meet Ukraine’s national interests." "Such a decision was a logical and consistent step of the Ukrainian government," the senior diplomat underlined.