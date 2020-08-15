Azerbaijan says news of Russian COVID-19 vaccine very promising

BAKU, August 15. /TASS/. The news of a Russian COVID-19 vaccine are very promising, however, Azerbaijan has not discussed its purchase yet, Yagut Garaeva, a spokesperson for the republic’s government task force stated during a briefing on Saturday.

"The news is very promising; however, it is too early to talk about anything concrete," she said.

The spokesperson added that the Azerbaijani competent bodies are in contact with international organizations and leading European manufacturers. "As for the Russian vaccine, we need to wait for the results of its use," she noted. "So far, we have not begun any talks with Russia in relation to the vaccine," Garaeva concluded.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. According to the Russian Health Ministry, experience shows that such vaccines are capable of developing long-term immunity that lasts for up to two years. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev pointed out that Russia had received requests for more than 1 bln doses of the vaccine from 20 countries.