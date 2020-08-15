Lukashenko says he plans to contact Putin to discuss situation in Belarus

MINSK, August 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a session in Minsk on Saturday that he plans to discuss the situation in the country with his Russian colleague Vladimir Putin, as the events in the republic can affect the Union State.

"What I’m saying is practically there is a scenario of aggression against Belarus. We need to contact Putin, the president of Russia, so that I can hold talks with him. Because there is a threat not only to Belarus," he said, quoted by BelTA news agency.

"The protection of Belarus today is nothing less than the protection of our entire area, the area of the Union State. This is an example to others. If the Belarusians don’t withstand it, this wave will arrive over there," he added.