Twelve more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Twelve more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,610, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Twelve coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,611.

The crisis center once again warned against leaving home and indulging in self-medicating when having symptoms of a respiratory disease.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly stabilized. By today, Moscow has reported 248,922 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 694 during the past day. As many as 191,598 patients have recovered, including 1,043 during the day. A campaign of voluntary testing for coronavirus antibodies is underway in the capital city.