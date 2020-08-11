Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds one million — WHO

PRETORIA, August 11. /TASS/. More than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding one million, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Tuesday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 1,057,397, with 310,348 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 23,601, with 343 fatalities registered in the past 24 hours. Some 745,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 563,598 and 10,621, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 5,035 and 95,666, respectively. As many as 1,312 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (46,867 cases and 945 fatalities). Next is Ghana (41,212 cases and 215 deaths).