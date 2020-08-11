Brazil records over 22,000 new coronavirus cases

Nearly 70% of those infected (2,163,812) have recovered and another 719,906 are active virus carriers. The death toll rose by 703 to 101,752. Some 1,455 cases and 48 deaths are recorded per 100,000 citizens.

Last week, a total of 304,535 new cases were confirmed, fewer than in the last two weeks of July, when this number reached a record high of 319,653 and 313,364. Before that, the cases started declining for the first time since the start of the outbreak in the country. The number of daily fatalities recorded in the past 11 weeks was estimated at nearly 1,000.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, is ranked second after the United States for the biggest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The Health Ministry earlier predicted that the situation would stabilize by July and in August the infection spread would begin to slow. According to the ministry, in June the country reached a plateau in the number of fatalities.