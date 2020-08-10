Human rights activists say over 200 people detained on election day in Belarus

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. The number of people detained in Belarus on the presidential election day has grown to 213, according to the Vesna human rights center.

"As of 10 am on August 10, Vesna had information on at least 213 people detained in Belarus on August 9," the center said in a statement on Telegram, adding that the actual number of detained could be higher.

TASS has no official information from the country’s Interior Ministry at the moment.

Vesna’s official website contains information on more than 120 people detained in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on the election day.