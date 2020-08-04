Trump says intelligence on Russia’s alleged bounties to Taliban never reached his desk

WASHINGTON, August 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Axios news website that intelligence on Russia’s alleged bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers "never reached" his desk.

When commenting on the interviewer’s statement that "the US has intelligence indicating that Russia paid bounties or offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers," Trump said: "If it reached my desk, I would have done something about it, it never reached my desk."

"Well, we supplied weapons when they were fighting Russia, too," Trump pointed out, referring to the Soviet Union’s involvement in the conflict in Afghanistan in 1979-1989.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in early July that Russia was engaged in Afghanistan "in a way that’s adverse to the United States." "The Russians have been selling small arms that have put Americans at risk there for ten years," he added. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, emphasized that Moscow only provided weapons to Afghanistan’s legitimate government.