China confirms 36 coronavirus cases and 21 asymptomatic carriers

No fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours and 17 people were discharged from hospitals.

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Chinese authorities recorded 36 COVID-19 cases and another 21 asymptomatic carriers of the infection in the past day, the National Health Commission reported.

Out of the 36 cases of the infection six were imported - four were registered in the Guangdong province, one in Shanghai and another one in the Sichuan province. Among 30 so-called domestic cases the majority were confirmed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The number of imported coronavirus cases in China reached 2,098 while 2,001 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Another 97 are undergoing treatment, with two in grave condition. No one died out of the infected persons who had arrived in China from abroad.

As of midnight on August 4, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China reached 84,464, with 4,634 deaths and 79,030 recoveries. Currently, the number of the so-called active cases of the disease in China stands at 800, while 36 patients are in grave condition.

Since early April, the Chinese authorities have published additional statistics on asymptomatic patients.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.