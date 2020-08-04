{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

China confirms 36 coronavirus cases and 21 asymptomatic carriers

Currently, the number of the so-called active cases of the disease in China stands at 800, while 36 patients are in grave condition, according to official data

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Chinese authorities recorded 36 COVID-19 cases and another 21 asymptomatic carriers of the infection in the past day, the National Health Commission reported.

No fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours and 17 people were discharged from hospitals.

Read also
Brazil records lowest growth in daily coronavirus cases since early June

Out of the 36 cases of the infection six were imported - four were registered in the Guangdong province, one in Shanghai and another one in the Sichuan province. Among 30 so-called domestic cases the majority were confirmed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

The number of imported coronavirus cases in China reached 2,098 while 2,001 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Another 97 are undergoing treatment, with two in grave condition. No one died out of the infected persons who had arrived in China from abroad.

As of midnight on August 4, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in China reached 84,464, with 4,634 deaths and 79,030 recoveries. Currently, the number of the so-called active cases of the disease in China stands at 800, while 36 patients are in grave condition.

Since early April, the Chinese authorities have published additional statistics on asymptomatic patients.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Brazil records lowest growth in daily coronavirus cases since early June
The overall number of infections in the country has climbed to 2,750,318, according to the Health Ministry
Read more
Russia starts supplies of Avifavir anti-COVID drug to South Africa
South Africa has recently seen a rapid increase in the number of patients with coronavirus infection
Read more
Any disinfectant can kill novel coronavirus — Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to the latest statistics, over 17.8 million people have been infected worldwide
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russia’s Vector research center plans to launch COVID-19 vaccine production in November
Closer to the end of the year and the start of the next year we can talk about switching to vaccination at least for people from risk groups with a further switch to massive vaccination
Read more
First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted
A Turkish Airlines plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 01:03 on Saturday
Read more
Il-114-300 turboprop to make maiden flight in September
The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers and the speed will be 500 km per hour, according to the top manager
Read more
Russia will open borders on reciprocal basis, no specific decisions yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman said that the Russian government and its anti-coronavirus crisis center are in charge of the issue
Read more
Prominent doctor says Russia solved almost all coronavirus-related healthcare problems
Leonid Roshal stressed, however, that one should not think that the pandemic is over
Read more
Russia to make several million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per month by 2021, says minister
According to the sanitary watchdog, 26 coronavirus vaccine options are being developed at 17 research institutions in Russia
Read more
Serial production of Russia’s first electric car to begin in late 2020 — minister
"It is clear that the pandemic somehow affected the project’s development," Denis Manturov said
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
Russia to initiate denunciation of tax convention with Cyprus from August 3
The Russian Finance Ministry considered Cyprus’ proposals on amendments to tax laws as unfeasible, the Russian Finance Ministry said
Read more
Race for military dominance in Europe may bring back Cold War times - diplomat
Alexander Grushko thinks "that it should be understood sooner or later that a policy that fails to respect lawful interests of all member states of the OSCE region is counterproductive"
Read more
Russia to start serial deliveries of latest heavy strike drone in 2024
Read more
Russian prime minister signs decree allowing entry for Swiss citizens
The flights with this country are expected to be resumed on a mutual basis since August 15
Read more
Russian diplomat calls on Zelensky and his predecessors to discuss Minsk deal
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recommended to gather for a four-way meeting and try to understand what was written down in the Minsk agreements
Read more
Russia starts training cosmonauts for record fast flight to orbital outpost
The four-orbit scheme that takes about six hours is currently considered as the shortest in manned flights
Read more
Bulgaria looks forward to welcoming Russian tourists
According to the Tourism Ministry, Bulgaria’s aviation authorities have informed Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency that they are ready to resume flights to Russia after receiving the relevant permission, while consular services were ready to promptly issue visas
Read more
Two space tourists to blast off to ISS in late 2021 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos also informed that the agency is in talks with a few American companies to send tourists to the ISS
Read more
Three Russian firms to start serial production of COVID-19 vaccine in September
Several thousands of vaccine doses per month are planned to be produced at the initial stage
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Polish regulator imposes $57 mln penalty on Gazprom over Nord Stream 2 investigation
The penalty is due to the Russian gas giant's failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted in relation to construction of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to Poland’s UOKiK
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
Russian sanitary watchdog chief says sure of safety of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine
Anna Popova stressed that there had never been vaccines with questionable safety on the Russian market
Read more
US, Russia likely to discuss counterterrorism in coming months — White House official
"U.S. officials will likely engage with their Russian intelligence and law enforcement counterparts on such matters in the coming months," Robert O’Brien said
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Read more
Moscow notes unscrupulous US attempts to accuse Russia of dangerous missile defense plans
Read more
Russia supplies Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug to more than 15 countries
Avifavir is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Tu-95 strategic bomber to make debut flight by late August
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Press review: Will Minsk extradite Russians to Kiev and Putin greenlights cryptocurrencies
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 3
Read more
All volunteers develop coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trial
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Embassy consul dismisses Minsk’s allegations of Russians’ collusion with opposition
Belarus announced the detention of 33 Russian nationals on the night of July 29, claiming that they were members of a private military company
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
Gazprom to appeal against Polish regulator’s fine
The fine was imposed because of the company’s refusal to furnish Nord Stream 2 data requested by the regulator
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Read more
Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims
Belarusian president also calls on law enforcers not to get tough on detained Russians
Read more
Russian Navy kicks off Oceanic Shield naval drills in Baltic Sea
The drills involve over 30 warships of various classes
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel from August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia launches production of latest Armata tanks
It is also preparing the Armata for export, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Read more
Russia reopens the border with Abkhazia
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reopen the border
Read more
MC-21 jet with Russian engine to make maiden flight by year-end
Required checks are performed at present
Read more
Moscow says US global deployment of land missiles will prompt Russia’s quick reaction
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that in a comment, marking the anniversary of termination of the INF Treaty
Read more