OSCE monitors register 111 ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine since July 27 - report

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. Observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have registered 111 violations of the agreement on additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine since the deal came into force on July 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) said in its daily report on Tuesday.

"Starting at 00:01 on 27 July, following agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, the SMM recorded 111 ceasefire violations, all in Donetsk region (including 21 explosions and 90 bursts and shots of small-arms-fire)," the report says. "All these ceasefire violations were recorded between 09:45 and 11:35 on 27 July."

On July 22, the Contact Group for settling the crisis in eastern Ukraine agreed on the implementation of additional measures to ensure ceasefire. They include ban on shelling attacks, sniper fire, offensive and reconnaissance activities, the use of aerial vehicles, and on the deployment of heavy weapons in populated areas. The measures came into force on July 27.

The Contact Group has declared more than 20 ceasefires in Donbass since the fall of 2014. At the Paris summit of the Normandy Four group held on December 9, the leaders of Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France called for a comprehensive ceasefire to be declared by the end of 2019. However, ceasefire violations remain a routine occurrence in the region.