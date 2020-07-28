Thirteen more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Thirteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,430 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Thirteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,434.

By today, Moscow has reported more than 239,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Nearly 176,000 patients have recovered.

To date, 823,515 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 612,217 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,504 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.