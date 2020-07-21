Syrian chief election official estimates parliamentary vote turnout at 33%

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The turnout in Syria’s parliamentary elections was 33%, the head of the Higher Judicial Committee for the Elections, Judge Samer Zumriq, was quoted as saying by the Al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

"The turnout was 33%, over 6 million citizens took part," the official said.

Elections to Syria’s People’s Council, or national parliament, were held on July 19 under the multiparty system on the basis of the constitution that was approved at the February 26, 2012 referendum. As many as 1,656 candidates, including 200 women, vied for 250 seats in the parliament.

The National Unity bloc, headed by President Bashar Assad’s Arab Socialist Ba·ath Party, received the majority of seats in the parliament.

The announcement of the results was postponed pending a re-vote at polling stations in Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor, where extra ballots were discovered in several ballot boxes.