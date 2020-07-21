19 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Nineteen more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,350 the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

"Nineteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,350.

By now, Moscow has reported more than 235,000 coronavirus cases. Nearly 172,000 patients have recovered.

To date, 783,328 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 562,384 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 12,580 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.