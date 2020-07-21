Iraq may play key role in ensuring security in Persian Gulf, says Iranian top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Iraq may play a key role in ensuring security in the area of the Persian Gulf, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Tuesday on the outcomes of the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"During my visit to Iraq, our Iraqi friends have expressed an interest in the Hormuz peace initiative, saying that they are ready to take part in it," he said. "Some countries needed time to begin cooperation with the Iraqi government, but today, when all countries in the region have accepted this reality, Iraq can play a very important role in ensuring security in the region."

The minister noted that Iran had always welcomed cooperation and dialogue with all its neighbors in order for the Persian Gulf states to have a higher level of trust among themselves. "One of the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy is to build good relations with all its neighbors. Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia does not wish to build such relations with us," Zarif pointed out.

According to him, Iran "is ready for relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE based on mutual understanding, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in domestic affairs." "Saudi Arabia knows our stance and our offers on security in the region. We are also glad that Russia has welcomed our peace initiative," the Iranian top diplomat said.

On September 23, 2019, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on all the Gulf nations to support his country’s initiative on safe navigation in the region. The draft Hormuz Peace Initiative was presented at a session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25. According to the Iranian president, the initiative called for establishing a coalition on the basis of the UN principles and tasks on condition of dialogue, respect to other countries’ sovereignty, recognition of international law, non-use of aggression, and non-interference into domestic affairs of other countries.