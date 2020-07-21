Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 66,300

MINSK, July 21. /TASS/. As many as 135 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 66,348. The daily death toll was four, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"As many as 66,348 people (out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 507 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 58,592 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,202,214 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 2,897 in the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday Belarus’ method of combatting the coronavirus infection had yielded positive results, with the morbidity rate going down.

Belarus’ authorities say the country has been demonstrating a stable positive dynamics, with the number of coronavirus cases having decreased by several times. Nevertheless, the country’s healthcare system is getting prepared for a possible second wave of the infection.