Iranian top diplomat notes strategic nature of relations with Russia

TEHRAN, July 21. /TASS/. The relations between Iran and Russia are of a strategic nature, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday during his official visit to Moscow.

"The extension of a 20-year agreement between Iran and Russia is on the agenda of the Iranian diplomatic body," Zarif said, quoted by ISNA agency, when asked whether Iran plans to prolong the cooperation agreement with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif are holding talks on Tuesday in Moscow. Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov informed earlier that the ministers plan to discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program and the situation in Syria. The top diplomats will also touch upon the situation in the area of the Persian Gulf and other regional issues.