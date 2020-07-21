Passengers on bus in Ukraine taken hostage

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. A man took over a bus in Ukrainia’s Lutsk holding the passengers hostage, the press service of the regional police reported on Facebook.

"This morning a message came to the 102 line that in central Lutsk a man armed with explosives and weapons took over a bus with hostages," the statement said. The security forces enacted the "Hostage" plan in the region, the center of Lutsk is cordoned off.

As the police specified, the total number of hostages may be around 20. The man hasn’t made any demands yet. His identity is being established.

The local Volynskie novosti paper published a photo of the bus with several windows smashed and bullet holes visible in other ones. The edition elaborated that the bus was following the local route of Berestechko-Krasnilovka.