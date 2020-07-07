US notifies UN of withdrawing from WHO from July 6, 2021

UNITED NATIONS, July 8. /TASS/. The United States has notified the United Nations about its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) from July 6, 2021, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said on Tuesday.

"On 6 July 2020, the United States of America notified the Secretary-General, in his capacity as depositary of the 1946 Constitution of the World Health Organization, of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, effective on 6 July 2021," he said, adding that the Secretary-General is to verify "whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met."

"The United States is a party to the World Health Organization Constitution since 21 June 1948. The United States’ participation in the World Health Organization was accepted by the World Health Assembly with certain conditions set out by the US for its eventual withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The said conditions include giving a one-year notice and fully meeting the payment of assessed financial obligations," he said.

US President Donald Trump said on May 29 Washington was terminating its relations with the World Health Organization "because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms." The US leader claimed the WHO was being controlled by China and accused China and the Who of not taking due measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.