Curfew imposed in Belgrade over ‘critical’ coronavirus situation, says president

BELGRADE, July 7./TASS/. President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday that a curfew would be imposed in the capital city where the situation with coronavirus is 'critical'.

"The situation in Belgrade is critical, and it is alarming in four other cities. From tomorrow, a ban on public gatherings of more than five people is imposed, as well as a long curfew from Friday until Monday," the president said in his address to the nation.

According to President Vucic, over 4,000 people are currently infected in the country, and hospitals of Belgrade and major cities are overwhelmed.

Belgrade is facing the hardest epidemiological situation. Earlier, the city authorities imposed a state of emergency: public gatherings of over 100 people outside and 500 people outside are banned, nightclubs are closed down between 23:00 and 06:00 and so are cafes without open-air verandas. As cases spike in the country, the national army rolled out a hospital for 500 beds in Stark Arena, which was already in operation between April 4 and May 9. Wearing masks is compulsory, those disobeying the rules will be penalized.

The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 299 in the past 24 hours to reach 16,719, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 330, the national health ministry said Tuesday.

Overall, 455,604 people were tested nationwide. Serbia’s death rate stands at 1.97%.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,756,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 541,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,753,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.