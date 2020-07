GENEVA, July 7. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) will soon send an expert mission to China aiming to determine the origin of the novel coronavirus, WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva Tuesday.

According to him, the organization is currently determining the mission parameters. "The mission objective is to advance the understanding of animal hosts for COVID-19 and ascertain how the disease jumped between animals to humans," he noted.