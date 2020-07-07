Africa’s coronavirus deaths top 11,500

PRETORIA, July 7. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa reached 489,068 after increasing by 11,516 in the past 24 hours, while more than 11,500 patients died from virus-related causes across the continent, the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa branch said Thursday, adding that 235,000 patients recovered on the continent.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of infections (205,721) and 3,310 deaths. Egypt, meanwhile, has the biggest coronavirus death toll (3,343). Algeria reported 959 fatalities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 29,286 coronavirus infections and 654 fatalities, followed by Ghana (20,085 and 122).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,756,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 541,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,753,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.