Iran triggered nuclear deal’s dispute resolution mechanism six times — top diplomat

TEHRAN, July 4. /TASS/. Iran made at least six attempts to launch the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on Saturday.

"Don't believe the hype: Iran triggered JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions," he said, adding that these measures were taken due to violations committed by the United States and E3 (UK, Germany, France).

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Zarif had sent a letter to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, criticizing UK, Germany and France for failing to honor their obligations under the nuclear deal. According to Iranian Foreign Ministry’s official spokesman Abbas Mousavi, the minister said in his letter that "any interference into the current Iran-IAEA relations runs counter to the provisions of the nuclear deal and might have a negative impact on the existing cooperation.".